CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam dates 2021: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Ninshak has made a big announcement regarding the CBSE exam dates. Announcing the date of release of CBSE datesheet through social media, he said that the dates of CBSE board exam will be announced on 31 December 2020 at 6 pm. Education Minister Nishank tweeted in this regard on Saturday.

AjorMajor announcements for students & parents! I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/Lvp9Lf0qsT – Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 26, 2020

Earlier on December 22, while talking to the teachers, he said that the board examinations will not be held till February 2021, but the examinations will not be canceled. He said that when the examinations can be conducted, the subject will be considered soon and in view of the current situation, a decision will be taken in the interest of the students.

He said, ‘Practical exams can start in January and usually these exams will be conducted between mid-February to March. Looking at the current situation, I can say that exams are not possible in January and February. This is what we have decided. However, a final decision will be taken after understanding the current situation.

Let us tell you that due to Corona virus epidemic, all the students were demanding cancellation of their parent examinations. Many parents have demanded that due to corona, students did not get enough time to prepare for the examinations, so CBSE board examinations should be conducted around May 2021.