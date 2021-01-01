After the announcement of the dates of CBSE 10th 12th examination 2021, the students are now waiting for the datesheet. On coming the detailed datesheet (time table) of the CBSE board exams starting from May 4, the students will know which day their subject paper is on. But meanwhile, a fake datasheet of CBSE exam 2021 is going viral on social media. Students should avoid being misled by this datasheet. The Press Information Office of the Government of India has described this datasheet as fake. The PIB Fact Check (PIB Fact Check) of the Government’s Fact Check Organization has called this datasheet completely fake.

PIB Fact Check tweeted, ‘A datesheet of CBSE 10th 12th exam 2020-2021 is going viral on social media. This datesheet is fake. However, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has announced that the examinations will be held from 4 May to 10 June 2021. ‘

A date sheet for Class 12th & 10th Exams 2020-21 allegedly issued by the #CBSE is in circulation on social media.#PIBFactCheck: This date sheet is #Fake. Although, @DrRPNishank has announced that Class 10th & 12th Board Examinations will be held from 4th May to 10th June 2021. pic.twitter.com/Ez2LNmkkrZ – PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 1, 2021

CBSE has said that information related to the exam will be given on the official website from time to time. Information available on any other platform, including social media, should not be considered correct unless that information is available on the board’s website. The CBSE datesheet will be released on the official website cbse.nic.in.

Education Minister Nishank had announced on Thursday that the CBSE 10th 12th examinations will start from May 4 and will run till June 10. Practical exam will be held from 1 March. The results of the examinations will be released by 15 July. Detailed datesheets of both classes will be released soon.

Complain about misleading news here:

Let us know if any news related to the government is true or fake, help of PIB Fact Check can be taken. Anyone can send a screenshot, tweet, Facebook post or URL of WhatsApp number 8799711259 to the PIB Fact Check or mail it to [email protected]