CBSE Class 10, 12 exam date: There is confusion over board exams due to Corona epidemic. No board has announced the date of the examinations yet. However board examinations can be started by the CBSE board from the third week of March.

It is to be noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in February and March. As per the examination schedule released by JEE, Phase One examination will be held in February last week and Phase 2 examination will be held in the second week and third week of March. In view of the JEE examination, CBSE has extended the date of board examinations. CBSE board exams will not be held till the JEE examination ends.

Students will get sufficient time for preparation

Students will be benefited by the CBSE conducting board examinations from the third or last week of March. This will provide ample time for preparing not only the JEE exam, but also the board exam. Here, CBSE will also get ample time to revise the syllabus. As of now, no notification has been issued by CBSE regarding the date of board examination.

Regional co-ordinator of CBSE, Pragya Singh said, “At present, no official confirmation has been made from the board about the board examination, but the JEE examination will be held in February and March. Board examinations will be conducted only after the JEE examination. Examinations may possibly begin from the third or last week of March. “

–