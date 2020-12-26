Highlights: CBSE board exam date will be announced on December 31 at 6 pm

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted information

Nishank tweeted that he will announce the exam dates on 31 December

new Delhi

Will the CBSE board exams be on time in the Corona period or will examinations be affected this time, like last year? This question will definitely be there in the minds of millions of students as well as parents. The good thing is that the answer will be received on 31 December. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted on Saturday that he will announce the board exam dates on December 31.

The Education Minister tweeted, ‘Big announcements for students and parents. I will declare the exam start date for students appearing in CBSE board exams 2021. Stay connected with us. ‘ Along with his tweet, he also shared a graph in which he has told that the board exam dates will be announced on December 31 at 6 pm.

Earlier this week, in an interaction with teachers across the country, Education Minister Nishank said that the dates of board examinations would be announced soon. Nishank also made it clear that in the present circumstances it is not possible to get examinations in the months of January and February. The situation is being assessed for the dates of March, dates of examinations will be announced soon. On December 10, he had said that there is no compulsion to conduct examinations in March itself.