CBSE 12th Compartment result 2020: CBSE has released the result of 12th compartment exam. Students who had taken the exam can check their result by visiting the official website of CBSE cbseresults.nic.in. Significantly, on September 24, the CBSE had said in the Supreme Court that the results of 12th class compartment examination will be released by October 10.

CBSE tenth compartmental exam was held from 22 to 28 September and 12th from 22 to 29 September. This time in the CBSE 10th, there were compartments of 1,50,198 students and 87,651 students of class 12th.

CBSE 12th class students will also have to apply for admission in the college, so CBSE is now preparing to release the results of compartment examinations soon. Let us tell you that the admission process of UGC will also be finished by 31 October. Provisional admission will continue even after the last date. In fact, 2 lakh students taking compartment examinations had requested the court to ensure that the results of the examination are released early so that they get admission in colleges this year.