CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and 12 compartment exam 2020 will start tomorrow (22/09/2020).

According to the official statement of CBSE, 150198 students of class 10 and 87651 students of class 12 can appear in the compartment exam starting on Tuesday.

CBSE 10th compartmental exams will be held on 22, 23, 25, 26 and 28 September 2020. At the same time, the compartmental examination of CBSE 12th will be held on 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28 and 29 September 2020.

During this, practical examinations will also be conducted along with theory exams. Examination on CBSE Practical will be for those students who failed in the subject of a subject.

CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam guidelines:

1- Students have to reach the examination center with their own sanitizer in a transparent bottle.

2- Students have to cover their mouth and nose with mask or cloth.

3- Students in the examination center must follow the law of social distance of two yards.

4. The guidelines issued in the examination center have to be strictly followed.

5- Students will have to follow the guidelines given in the admit card.

6- Each test will be done according to the time given in the admit card and date sheet.