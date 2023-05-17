Young adults between the ages of 25 and 35 are less than average satisfied with their work, the amount of free time, their home and their lives in general. While they are more healthy than average and participate better in the labor market. That appears from a report published Wednesday on broad prosperity in the Netherlands from Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

Young adults score low on average, because they more often have little or no wealth and are more likely to be involved in crime than other age groups. They are also more likely to suffer from pollution, such as stench in their place of residence. Among young people aged between 18 and 25, the proportion who are satisfied with their lives decreased compared to 2019. Older people between the ages of 65 and 75 were on average more satisfied with their lives compared to 2019, the report shows. In addition to age groups, Statistics Netherlands also looked at differences between education level and origin. People with a low level of education have a low overall level of prosperity on average, as do people who were not born in the Netherlands or who have at least one parent who was not born in the Netherlands.

Statistics Netherlands calculated the broad prosperity based on themes such as well-being, material prosperity and health. The statistics office used figures from 2022 for this.