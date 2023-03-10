Women aged 55 and older receive about twice as much help from informal caregivers as men. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) calculates that 13 percent of women and 6 percent of men in the age groups over 55 receive informal care. This category includes various forms of unpaid help from family members, friends, neighbors or other acquaintances, from help with medical matters to car trips to the hairdresser or the supermarket.

