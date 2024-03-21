Unemployment among adults increased again last quarter. That has the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) announced on Thursday. In February there were 379,000 people unemployed. That is the highest number in almost a year and a half.

Over the past three months, the number of unemployed increased by an average of seven thousand per month. In February last year, there were still 356,000 people without jobs. According to Statistics Netherlands, the increase is in line with the “deteriorating economic picture of the Netherlands in February”. In the calculations, the statistics agency only includes people who are looking for a job.

The number of unemployment benefits also increased in February. The UWV registered just under 174,000 current benefits last month. That is almost seven thousand more than in January.

Young people

There is also increasing unemployment among young people. The number of young people unemployed increased from 8.2 to 8.7 percent in February. Of all young people between the ages of 15 and 25 has 7 percent in 2023 never had a job at all. The younger, the less often someone has paid work: the largest number of non-working young people is 15 years old. For example, 2 percent of 24-year-olds have never had paid work.

Of the more than two million young people in the Netherlands, 1.7 million would be working in 2023. This also includes, for example, people who had a part-time job or did a paid internship last year.

