The Netherlands is expected to pass the threshold of eighteen million inhabitants in 2025 and will have nineteen million inhabitants in 2036. This is evident from the population forecast published on Thursday by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). Growth then slows down slightly, and the next benchmark of twenty million inhabitants is not expected until 2060. In fifty years, in 2070, the Netherlands will have 20.6 million inhabitants.

According to Statistics Netherlands, the population is growing mainly due to foreign migration and an increasing lifespan. In 2021, growth of 118,000 people almost returned to pre-coronavirus levels, after having slowed down significantly in 2020. At the time, this had to do with higher mortality and lower migration as a result of the worldwide outbreak of the corona virus.

Although more people have died since the start of the corona pandemic than in the preceding period, mortality is expected to decrease again in the coming years. Statistics Netherlands assumes that fewer people will die from Covid-19. In the following decades, the number of deaths gradually increases as a result of an aging population. In 2040, a quarter of the population will be older than 65, after which this share will stabilize. After 2050, the number of older people will increase again, partly because the large generation of millennials will turn 65 by then.

Statistics Netherlands annually adjusts the population forecast. The institute takes into account new developments and insights. Compared to last year, adjustments have been made mainly in the short term due to lower emigration and higher births. As a result, the expected population in 2070 is 176,000 higher than estimated last year. The CBS notes, however, that this prognosis may turn out differently, because the number of foreign migrants can fluctuate strongly and it is questionable whether the increase in lifespan will continue at the same pace.