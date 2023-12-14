The Netherlands is expected to have 19 million inhabitants in 2037. This is evident from a report published on Friday by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). The number of 19 million inhabitants will probably be reached in 2024. The expected growth is related to migration and a longer lifespan.

Statistics Netherlands expects approximately 310,000 migrants annually from 2028, compared to 240,000 emigrants. In recent years, the population has grown mainly due to migration, with a peak in 2022 due to immigration from Ukraine. Until 2028, Statistics Netherlands expects a decrease in immigration and an increase in emigration, because some of the immigrants from recent years are expected to leave again.

Statistics Netherlands writes that the longer lifespan will lead to further aging: by 2040, an estimated 25 percent of the inhabitants of the Netherlands will be over 65 years old. This also has to do with, among other things, the post-war baby boom – the so-called baby boom. After 2040, the number of people over 65 is expected to remain stable.

The Netherlands currently has almost 3 million inhabitants who were born abroad, compared to 15 million who were born in the Netherlands. Of the latter group, more than two million people have one or two parents who were born outside the Netherlands. By 2035, one in three residents is expected to have an origin outside the Netherlands. Statistics Netherlands does not provide any explanation about these origins.