Great news! More turnover for the car and motorcycle industry in the third quarter of 2022.

For years it has been doom and gloom within the car industry. Parts shortages lead to fewer sales. In addition, it was more difficult to sell cars during the corona period, partly due to the fact that showrooms had to close their doors due to measures.

Although the parts shortage has certainly not been solved yet, it is slowly moving in the right direction. In the third quarter of 2022, turnover in the car and motorcycle sector was 20.5 percent higher compared to the same quarter in 2021. from new figures from Statistics Netherlands.

The increase in turnover was not so much due to more car sales, but was mainly the result of price increases. Car sales do yield more icicles. This in turn is due to an increase in the number of electric car sales. These now cost on average once more than an A-segment car.

Company cars

Importers saw sales of new passenger cars increase by 18.5 percent compared to the same period a year ago. Turnover from the trade and repair of heavy commercial vehicles also increased by 17.4 percent.

Specialized repair companies and the trade in car parts saw turnover increase by 12.5 and 13.7 percent respectively. Turnover in the motorcycle sector increased by 10.6 percent.

