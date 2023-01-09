The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry admitted that he had been hoping for 10 years that his mother, Princess Diana, was actually alive. He spoke about this on January 8 in an interview with the TV channel CBS.

According to him, he was able to come to terms with this idea only after he saw the materials of the investigation, which contained photographs of the accident. Before that, he lived with the idea that his mother decided to disappear for a while.

“For a long time I refused to accept that she was gone. On the one hand, you know, she would never do this to us, but on the other hand, maybe it’s all part of the plan. (Maybe she just decided to disappear) for a while, and then she will call us, we will come and be with her, ”said Harry.

He also admitted that he was able to overcome the trauma with the help of service in Afghanistan and the use of psychedelic drugs. However, Harry emphasized that he would not recommend anyone to do this for recreational purposes.

Earlier, on May 22, 2021, Prince Harry opened up about his drinking problems stemming from a desire to numb the pain of losing his mother. He noted that the family did not want to talk about the death of Diana, and he had to “suffer silently.” As a result, he was very angry because of the death of his mother.

Relatives believed that the prince would cope with the pressure of the press and mental anguish on his own, but the problems worsened, and the period from 28 to 32 years was the worst, Harry said. Then the prince had to cope with panic attacks and severe anxiety.

Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris in 1997. Her youngest son Harry was 12 at the time.