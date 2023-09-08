Statistics Netherlands investigated both the prices of social rental housing and those in the private sector. Free sector homes rose the fastest with an average of 4.5 percent. That was 3.8 percent a year earlier.

Residents of social housing owned by corporations paid only 0.1 percent more. Last year the increase was 2.6 percent. These houses are not only owned by corporations. At other landlords of social housing, prices increased by an average of 3.7 percent, compared to 2.8 percent in 2022.

Almost 70 percent of all rental properties are owned by housing corporations.

The maximum permitted rent increase depends on the type of rental, social housing or private sector rental housing. Low-income households are eligible for a rent reduction this year under certain conditions.

If a rental property changes tenants, different rules apply and the rent is usually increased more. On average, rents rose by 10.9 percent when there was a change of tenant, which is more than in 2022 (9.7 percent). Since 2014, rents have not risen as fast as in 2023 when residents change.

