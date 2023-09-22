It seems like a no-brainer: older people have more contact with their neighbors than younger people. Although it has decreased over the past ten years, the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) reports in its latest report.

In 2012, 75 percent of people over 65 maintained weekly contact. This has now decreased to 69 percent. The largest decline occurs among 15 to 35 year olds. Ten years ago, 56 percent of them still had weekly contact with their neighbors. Now that has decreased to just 41 percent. The decline is therefore greatest among young people.

CBS defines neighbor contact as not just having a coffee, but also calling, texting, writing emails and letters. Older people appear to be more adept at this than younger people. The fact that older people, compared to young people, have more contact with their neighbors may be due to the fact that they have been living in the street for longer. This simply gave them a greater opportunity to build contact with their neighbors. One in five elderly people even have daily contact with people in their street.

It seems that stronger neighborly contact also contributes to the fact that people over 65 also feel less lonely. Only 12 percent of this group feels this way; This applies to 16 percent of 35 to 65 year olds.

More green, better neighbors?

On the occasion of National Neighbors Day, broadcaster KRO-NCRV will present the program on Saturday 12 streets of green, where residents of twelve municipalities roll up their sleeves to make their streets greener. Viewers are inspired to remove at least one tile from the garden and replace it with plants. The motto here is: gray out, green in.

A survey by Direct Research on behalf of KRO-NCRV shows that 53 percent of the 1,300 respondents do not think their own street is green enough. And 38 percent think that a green street will improve contact with their neighbors. No fewer than 47 percent are open to actually working on greening the street together with their neighbors.