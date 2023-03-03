In February, not many more people died in the Netherlands than expected based on figures from the past. There was therefore no excess mortality in that month, the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) reports on the basis of provisional figures.

In February, about 14,000 people died in the Netherlands, about 100 more than normal. In the first week of the month, the number of people who died was just above expectations. But the numbers can always fluctuate a bit and the number of deaths was not increased to such an extent that there was excess mortality in that week. In the last three weeks of the month, the figure was approximately in line with expectations.

Mortality in the Netherlands was so high for a long time that Statistics Netherlands spoke of excess mortality. Last year this was only at the beginning of the year, one week in May and one week in September not the case. In the last two weeks of January of this year, the number of deaths fell to such an extent that there was no excess mortality. That development will therefore continue in February.

CBS researcher Ruben van Gaalen calls the lower mortality rates at the moment “not striking”. In February, compared to last autumn, there was relatively little corona in the Netherlands and the number of flu cases also remained low. Moreover, a period of higher mortality is more often followed by several weeks in which not many more people die than expected, says Van Gaalen.

‘2022 exceptional’

According to him, last year was “exceptional” when it comes to the many months with excess mortality. Part of it can be explained by the corona waves, but there is not yet an exact explanation for the many deaths. There are, however, several hypotheses. For example, Van Gaalen previously talked about the indirect effects of the many corona infections. For example, people who previously experienced corona and recovered can remain weakened for a longer period of time and therefore later die from something else.

Statistics Netherlands does receive information about the causes of death of people who died in 2022, but this always follows with some delay. So far, the causes of death are known for all deaths from 2022 to October.

The statistics office reported on Thursday that it will publish news reports about the death figures once a quarter, instead of once a month, from April. This has to do with the relatively low number of corona infections. The Outbreak Management Team announced last week that, according to the expert team, the virus has entered the so-called ‘endemic phase’, which means that it is part of everyday life. “Now that the Covid-19 epidemic has entered the endemic phase, a description over a longer period gives a better picture of the development of mortality,” says CBS. The figures will still appear online on a weekly basis.