CBS: more than 950 more deaths than expected in the third week of December

Excess mortality in the Netherlands continues. In the third week of December, 4,100 people died, more than 950 more than expected in this period. This is evident from figures published on Friday from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). Since the beginning of August (week 31), the excess mortality has been above the expected mortality, partly as a result of the corona pandemic.

More people are dying in all age groups, both among the long-term sick and among the rest of the population. Between 13 and 19 December, slightly fewer people died than in the week before. In the second week of December there were still 4,320 deaths in the Netherlands, which was about 1,050 higher than expected.

RIVM registered 204 deaths as a result of Covid-19 in the third week of December. This number may be higher, because, unlike with positive test results for the coronavirus, there is no obligation to report deaths as a result of Covid-19. Reports of deaths are also often delayed at the institute.