Inflation increased last February compared to last month. This is according to an initial estimate on Thursday the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). It is the first time in months that inflation has not decreased. Inflation in February was 8.0 percent compared to last year. In January, inflation fell to 7.6 percent.

Energy prices are still falling, but the costs of groceries, among other things, continue to rise. In February, food prices were 15.1 percent more expensive than in 2022. Prices of industrial goods and services also increased last month. Compared to 2022, industrial goods have become 8.7 percent more expensive.

Inflation in the eurozone also picked up again for the first time in months. In January inflation here was still 8.4 percent, in February life became 8.9 percent more expensive compared to a year earlier. Since October 2022, inflation in the Eurozone has fallen.

