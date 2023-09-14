Nearly one in five adult Dutch people who want to eat healthier indicate that they do not have enough money to buy products that are good for them. This was evident from new research by CBS on Thursday. And given the rising poverty in our country, that figure will not improve in the coming years.

To the question ‘what is stopping you from eating healthier?’ 17 percent answer that the empty wallet is the cause of this. Also explain that this year just over 800,000 people live in poverty. The latter figure will increase to almost 1 million in 2024, according to the Central Planning Bureau.

How many more people will no longer be able to afford healthy food depends largely on how the economy performs and whether they keep their jobs. The degree of price increases also plays a role. The fact that groceries and energy are becoming more expensive cannot always be compensated for immediately. Nevertheless, the government is trying to maintain the purchasing power of lower incomes.

Of the entire adult population, 36 percent of adults in the CBS survey say that they would like to eat healthier, but that is not always possible. Almost half of them occasionally let others persuade them to eat something unhealthy and 39 percent find it difficult to give up unhealthy food.

Never strict policy

There have previously been political pleas to ban snack bars or fast-food restaurants near schools or in poor neighborhoods, but that has never become strict policy. The idea of ​​perhaps making people who are unhealthy overweight pay more health insurance premiums also met with a lot of social resistance.

It turns out that people are not always actively involved in purchasing healthy products. Less than half of the population ever looks at the nutritional values ​​of the product (amount of calories, fats, proteins, carbohydrates and salt) or the ingredients list when buying food and drinks. Even fewer people (15 percent) pay attention to the food logo or color label, which should indicate how healthy a product is for you (the Nutri score).

Most people who want to eat healthier want to do so to reduce the risk of health problems or diseases in the future or to feel more physically fit. Losing weight, a better appearance, or not gaining weight is a reason for only 10 percent of Dutch people to want to eat healthier.

Not only fruit and vegetables receive the Nutri score A in the supermarket, certain chips and soft drinks also receive that score.