Last year, 684 people died in a traffic accident in the Netherlands, 61 fewer victims than in 2022. This was revealed on Wednesday. new figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). Of all fatal accidents in 2023, most victims were 75 years or older.

For the fourth year in a row, more cyclists than motorists were killed, 270 and 194 respectively. From the turn of the century, the number of road deaths steadily decreased until 2010, after which the figures stabilized. However, the number of cycling traffic victims has been increasing for a number of years. By 2023, at least forty percent of them would ride an e-bike. Of the 236 elderly people who died, those aged 75 or older, 122 were riding a bicycle.

The most traffic fatalities occurred in North Brabant in 2023. 120 people died there due to a traffic accident. Although this is more than twenty fewer than the year before, fatalities occur more often in North Brabant than in other provinces. North Brabant has the most extensive road network in the Netherlands.

