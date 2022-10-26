According to the statistical office, about 318,000 people from abroad have found a new home in the Netherlands. About a third of this came from Ukraine. Particularly in the first months after the invasion of Russia in February of this year, a relatively large number of people came to the Netherlands from Ukraine. Most of them settled in Amsterdam, The Hague, Rotterdam and Almere. Compared to the number of inhabitants, the small Utrecht municipality of Renswoude is home to the most Ukrainian refugees. More people from countries including India, Turkey, Syria and Afghanistan also registered with a Dutch municipality.