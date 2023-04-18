Suddenly, road safety in the Netherlands is not going well. Last year, 737 people died in a traffic accident, almost 27 percent more than the year before, when there were 582 deaths, Statistics Netherlands reports. The number of road fatalities is now the highest since 2008.

The number of road fatalities increased most among cyclists aged 75 or older, according to Statistics Netherlands. Last year, 150 cyclists were killed in this category, compared to 94 in the previous year. In total, 291 cyclists were killed in traffic last year, the highest number since the start of registration in 1996, 84 more than in 2021. Nearly half of all cyclists killed in accidents last year were killed in a collision with a car; a quarter died without a collision. “They died after a fall from the bicycle, for example after becoming unwell, due to a wrong steering movement, a bad road surface, slipperiness, or a foot between the spokes. More than two-thirds of these cycling victims were aged 70 or older. In addition, 225 passenger car occupants had a fatal accident, 50 more than in 2021.

There were 140 road fatalities in North Brabant, the highest number of all provinces, and 49 more than in 2021. The number of road deaths fell in the province of Utrecht, while Flevoland had the fewest road deaths.

Alarming signal

The researchers at SWOV, the national scientific institute for road safety research in The Hague, already saw it coming last year; the number of road deaths is constantly rising, especially among cyclists. Since 2010, the number of road deaths has fluctuated around six hundred annually, but now a trend towards more deaths and serious injuries seems to have started. The number of serious road injuries has been rising for some time. “An alarming signal,” says Letty Aarts, head of the data and analysis department.

Cyclists in particular must be able to participate in traffic more safely. “Cyclists have been the largest group of road deaths for a few years now and that worries us,” says Letty Aarts. On the one hand cycling, especially by the elderly, is encouraged from all sides because cycling is healthy, but on the other hand it is not the intention to get injured or even die. Traditionally, the most effective measure to reduce the number of cycling accidents has been the construction of safe infrastructure; separate lanes for cyclists and cars, which are the main opponent in most fatal accidents. “Make sure there is a safe mix of traffic,” says Aarts. In practice, this preferably means separating car traffic from cyclists and on roads where the speed of car traffic is high, and where cyclists and cars mix, ensuring that cars do not drive faster than thirty kilometers per hour. From her office in The Hague, Aarts points to a busy shopping street a little further on, the Theresiastraat, where cars and cyclists get in each other’s way but the maximum speed for cars is still fifty kilometers per hour – which significantly increases the risk of serious or fatal injury in a collision. increases. “Those are laws.”

Also important: good quality of the cycling routes themselves. Obstacles, root growth, a paved verge, curbs and the skid resistance of asphalt also contribute to the risk of accidents. “As a result, a cyclist loses balance.” By far the greatest reduction in casualties can be achieved by wearing a helmet while cycling. If every cyclist wore a helmet, this would save a hundred deaths per year, SWOV calculated last year.

However, compulsory helmet use is a controversial measure that is now known as ‘the H word’ among researchers. The bicycle helmet considerably reduces the risk of brain injury, especially among the ever-increasing group of older cyclists, often electrically propelled, but organizations such as the Fietsersbond are against such a compulsory helmet; this makes cycling a cumbersome activity and something to be afraid of, according to the Bond, and will lead to a decline in bicycle use. Perhaps more cyclists will start wearing helmets even without a legal obligation, say SWOV researchers. Aarts: “The support is not great, but it is not taboo either.” An example is Denmark, also a cycling country, where more than half of the cyclists say they voluntarily wear a helmet. “That can be an inspiration.”

Fifteen billion euros

The government has had the ambition for years to reduce the number of road casualties to zero by 2050; previously, the target of reducing the number to five hundred by 2020 was not achieved. Last year, SWOV investigated the chances of halving the number of road casualties in 2030 compared to 2019, when 661 were killed and 6,900 seriously injured. That study not only showed that wearing a bicycle helmet could save a hundred deaths a year, and the construction of safe infrastructure fifty deaths a year, but also that doubling automated speed enforcement would help considerably, and lowering the speed limit for cars in built-up areas from fifty to thirty kilometers per hour.

SWOV calculated earlier that you would actually have to allocate fifteen billion euros to really make traffic in the Netherlands ‘sustainably safe’ – quite a bit more than the five hundred million that was made available by the cabinet a few years ago. Such an investment of billions could bring about a turnaround comparable to that in the 1990s, when the introduction of thirty-kilometre zones and related measures led to a significant reduction in the number of road casualties.

That ‘Sustainable Safety’ program had already been preceded by a large number of measures that had considerably reduced the record number of victims of more than three thousand per year in the early 1970s – from seat belts to alcohol checks and helmets for mopeds.