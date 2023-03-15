Greenhouse gas emissions fell by 9 percent last year, Statistics Netherlands calculates. According to provisional figures from the statistics office, the decrease is about the same as in corona year 2020. Compared to 1990, the amount of CO2 and other greenhouse gases that enter the air here has now fallen by almost 32 percent. That level had never been reached before.

With these figures, the Netherlands also met the minimum that the Supreme Court had instructed the government to do at the end of 2019. That was just not possible a year earlier.

As an explanation, Statistics Netherlands primarily points to lower natural gas consumption. Residents and businesses have ‘considerably cut back’ on gas because of the high prices. As is known, they rose sharply after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the European response to it. Large companies that use a lot of gas adapted their production processes or largely halted their production. Gas-fired power stations also worked less hard in 2022. In addition, the weather was very mild. Due to the relatively high temperatures, less natural gas was needed to heat buildings, the statistics office explains. See also Folders beat fans: VfB Stuttgart promises clarification of violent scenes

Urgenda case

Although coal-fired power stations were temporarily allowed by the cabinet to burn more to meet the demand for electricity, the total amount of coal they eventually burned remained about the same. Statistics Netherlands points out that more and more electricity also comes from renewable sources: now about 40 percent. For heat, the Netherlands still relies mainly on natural gas.

The climate law stipulates that emissions must be reduced by at least 55 percent by 2030. A goal that must now be met every year is that from the so-called Urgenda case. In that court case, the country’s highest courts ruled that annual emissions from 2020 must be at least a quarter lower than in 1990. As far as the Supreme Court is concerned, our country is obliged to do so because climate change poses ‘great dangers to life on earth’. In 2020, the target was narrowly achieved. In that year, considerably less CO2 came out of the exhaust pipes of cars because people stayed at home a lot due to the outbreak of the corona virus. And even then it was relatively warm. See also FIFA archives the Byron Castillo case and confirms Ecuador in the World Cup

In 2021, emissions will increase again. As a result, the goal set by the judge was missed by a fraction. The decrease remained at 24.9 percent, as the final figures of the so-called Emission Registration made clear last month. In addition to Statistics Netherlands, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) is also involved in this.

In the new figures, Statistics Netherlands shows that the Dutch economy is also emitting fewer and fewer emissions in relative terms. The so-called CO2 intensity, expressed in kilos of CO2 per euro earned, has fallen by more than a third since 2010.

Urgenda is pleased with reduced emissions, but more is needed The large decrease in greenhouse gas emissions in 2022 is nice, but much more is needed, says director Marjan Minnesma of sustainability organization Urgenda, based on figures published by Statistics Netherlands on Wednesday. With a lawsuit, Urgenda was able to enforce a goal: since 2020, emissions must be at least a quarter lower than in 1990. “But that is the absolute lower limit to stay below 2 degrees of warming,” emphasizes Minnesma. “We must focus on the future and ensure that the earth does not warm up by more than 1.5 degrees.” See also Young | Go to the curator about it, is the standard answer for young people with symptoms - Now a solution to the ticking mental health bomb may have been found in Helsinki Minnesota is critical. “The climate policy of the Dutch government shows absolutely no urgency.” In the Paris Climate Agreement, countries worldwide have agreed that the average temperature on earth should preferably not rise by more than 1.5 degrees, and certainly not by more than 2 degrees. Otherwise the consequences of climate change will be too great. The current decrease in greenhouse gases is mainly caused by external factors and not by government policy. “The question is what the emissions will do for this year, 2022 was not a representative year.”