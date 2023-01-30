‘Benefits affair has not increased the chance of a child protection order.’ Monday rectified the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) this important sentence about the relationship between the benefits affair and child placements, after criticism. What went wrong?

On 1 November last year, CBS published the results of a study into youth protection and the benefits affair. Figures about custodial placements among victims had caused social unrest earlier in the year: 2,090 children were forced not to live at home between 2015 and June 2022, according to the latest count. Commissioned by the Justice and Security Inspectorate, Statistics Netherlands analyzed whether ‘benefit families’ were statistically more often confronted with child protection measures than comparable families. The CBS researchers found no indications for this.

The study was criticized from various quarters. Experts, including in NRC, pointed out that Statistics Netherlands did not distinguish between light and heavy involvement of youth care, which meant that nothing could be said about the relationship between benefits problems and custodial placements. Leiden emeritus professor of statistics Richard Gill last week in the AD: “CBS should never have drawn the conclusion that this group of parents was not hit harder than other parents.”

Read also: ‘Children were not removed from home because of one tick’



Wrong headline above press release

On Thursday, a CBS delegation acknowledged during a technical briefing in the House of Representatives that the research results had been summarized too strongly. The correction followed on Monday. The headline and a subheading of the news report about the report, a spokesman said, have now been “aligned with the conclusions of the investigation”. The heading ‘Benefits affair has not increased the chance of child protection measures’ has been changed to ‘No evidence that benefits affair has led on average to more child protection measures’.

An important nuance, says professor of applied statistics Casper Albers of the University of Groningen – who advised Statistics Netherlands on the design of the study. “Those cups have put people on the wrong track. It was stated very firmly: this will not happen. But in statistics you never know for sure. Just because something hasn’t been proven doesn’t mean it can’t be done. On an individual level, or among small groups of victims, there may well have been a relationship. Compare it to a judge acquitting someone for lack of evidence. “Then the judge does not say: you are guaranteed to be innocent. The criminal offense has just not been proven.”

Statistics Netherlands emphatically wants to combat the impression that the research is flawed. The underlying report contains a careful and thorough analysis, according to the spokesperson. Statistics Netherlands compared a group of benefit parents with a group of non-victims with roughly the same characteristics – such as family composition and socio-economic status. Both appeared to come into contact with youth protection equally often: approximately 4 percent.

According to the spokesperson, the error was in the headline of the news item. “We made a summary that was accessible to a wide audience. With such a complex subject there is not always room for all ifs and buts. That didn’t go well here.” Emeritus professor of statistics Richard Gill, who criticized the research method in the AD, will soon visit Statistics Netherlands.