As a result, children of parents who have become victims of the allowance affair were at no greater risk of being placed under supervision or guardianship than others. The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) has come to this remarkable conclusion after research.

Previously, children of benefit parents seemed to come into the picture earlier in youth protection. Statistics Netherlands published figures on the number of children of benefit parents placed out of home in May. That turned out to be more than 1,675, much more than had been assumed.

It also led to the assumption that these parents, after they had been rightly or wrongly regarded as benefit fraud, had also lost their children as a result of placements out of home. There was some scorn of ‘state kidnappings’.

But CBS is now questioning that. No indications were found that children within the group disadvantaged by the allowance affair were more often subject to a child protection measure as a result of the allowance affair.

The survey was conducted among about 4,100 households that were disadvantaged from 2012 to 2018, and whose files were handled by the tax authorities. The tens of thousands of parents who were victims of the allowance affair, because they had been wrongly labeled as fraudsters, had a greater chance of coming into contact with child protection, but that was also the case before they were duped. The difference did not increase after the victimization and appears to be mainly due to characteristics in which families of victims differ from those who are not affected.

The statistical office therefore placed the two groups, affected and unaffected, side by side. The background characteristics, such as income, family composition and origin, have been equalized in both groups. In the three years after they were harmed, a total of about 4 percent of both groups had to deal with a child protection measure. According to these results, whether or not they were duped by the allowances affair had no effect on this percentage.

It is nevertheless remarkable that parties in the House of Representatives, such as the PVV, Forum and MP Wybren van Haga, insisted that children who had been placed in orphanages be sent home immediately. The figures from Statistics Netherlands at least suggest that those custodial placements were unjustified more often than average.

Minister Franc Weerwind set up teams in April to look into all matters and, where possible, to allow children to live with their parents again. He announced yesterday that six of the 206 children who have been removed are living at home again.

