Last year, an average of 7,129 euros per person was spent on care and welfare, including childcare, in the Netherlands. That is 18 euros more than in 2021. Statistics Netherlands calls the increase in healthcare expenditure in 2022 “relatively low”. The fact that the growth compared to a year earlier was better than expected is because there were fewer costs due to corona. However, compared to 2019, the last year before corona, spending has increased by 17.5 percent.

