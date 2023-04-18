Ten percent of all employees felt discriminated against in the workplace by 2022. This is evident from figures from the National Survey on Working Conditions (NEA). of Statistics Netherlands and TNO. Discrimination based on skin colour, origin, age and gender was the most common.

Twelve percent of employees in the transport and storage sector sometimes felt discriminated against, slightly more than in other sectors. Discrimination was least common in construction and agriculture: six percent of the employees asked from those sectors indicated that they had felt discriminated against at some point.

Discrimination based on origin, nationality or skin color was most common in the workplace. Sixteen percent of migrants outside Europe and ten percent of migrants from European countries were affected. People born in the Netherlands with a non-European background also often suffered from this. Nine percent indicated that they also had to deal with this.

Age discrimination was the biggest problem in the workplace for employees up to the age of 25 and among the over-65s. Four percent of women reported being discriminated against because of their gender, compared to less than one percent of men.

Ignore and exclude

Employees who felt discriminated against in the workplace experienced this mainly through remarks, ignoring and exclusion. Nearly a quarter of those surveyed indicated that they also had fewer opportunities for promotion or development, and eighteen percent had to do less attractive work or received lower pay for the same work (seventeen percent).

Due to discrimination in the workplace, employees are absent more often, according to the figures. 69 percent said they had been absent in the past year. They attributed the reason for this mainly to the work situation. Among employees who did not suffer from discrimination, 55 percent indicated that they were sometimes absent.