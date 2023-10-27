The CBR reappoints a well-known head with a flair for real estate.

Klaas Dijkhoff already said it once when Thierry Baudet was ranting again about how former politicians end up in the job carousel and are simply appointed everywhere. The cheerful Brabander and once the savior for the VVD countered by saying that directors govern. People who come from the first team of PSV do not come from the hockey field either.

So in that respect it is logical that the chamberlains, secretaries and ministers find another job where they can manage after their period. And no, we are not referring to Fred Teeven who drives the bus. No, in this case Alexander Pechtold.

CBR director reappointed

The aspiring real estate magnate from Wageningen ended up at the Central Bureau for Driving Licenses after his period as a favorite enemy of Geert Wilders. A few years have passed and it is time for a reappointment.

And with reappointment we of course give away exactly who we have become. Drum roll…. Alexander Pechtold! He has been reappointed by outgoing Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Mark Harbers.

Professional company

Just as he turned D66 into a professional company (he stepped in after Loesewies van der Laan and saved the party from Van Mierlo), he also made the CBR better. About 1,900 people work for the CBR, which is a larger number of people than the number of D66 voters in the polls.

Especially to celebrate this beautiful moment, the former D66 faction leader will join the National Auto Show at Business News Radio with Meindert Schut and our one and only Wouter!

