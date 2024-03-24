Various United States authorities have announced that, in recent years, a record number of immigrants have been registered at the border, both those who are carrying out the process to legally enter the country, and those who are undocumented. The Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) released its Results corresponding to the southern border, the figure exceeds 900,000, but could that be classified as an invasion?

In detail, the Border Patrol, part of the CBP, has announced that More than 960,000 people have been detained on the border between Mexico and the United States only so far in fiscal year 2024. Although this is a fairly high figure, they are almost 100,000 less than those registered in the same period of 2023. Even so, the numbers were taken by anti-immigrant politicians to classify the situation as a crisis, what is more, like an invasion, so you have the right to act.

According to authorities, practically half of the immigrants have been detained in the state of Texas and the rest in California and Arizona. In detail, you can see that Texas has shown a slight decrease, around 73,000 fewer encounters. However, The governor, Greg Abbott, has insisted that the situation has reached the limit and that, considering the circumstances, the state has the right to apply its own immigration regulations through the SB4 law.

The reality is that an invasion is defined as entering a city or area using military force with the objective of taking control, therefore, illegal immigrantsalthough they are a large number, would not qualify as invaders in the Lone Star State. This was explained by immigration lawyer Héctor Quiroga, CEO of the Quiroga Laws firm, who said that, From a strictly legal point of view, the argument of the governor of Texas is not valid, since there is no hostile action on the part of the immigrants.

The lawyer recalled that this is not the first time that a similar argument has been used. In 1996, in a case brought by New Jersey, the Third Circuit Court concluded that the situation did not meet the conditions or grounds for classification as an invasion and dismissed the state's request. Later, in 1997, a similar lawsuit was filed in California, but the Court confirmed that It can only be classified as an invasion if there are foreign policy concerns.

Based on the above, the specialist said: “It is essential to highlight that, in light of the regulations, The concept of invasion has never been framed in a migratory context, but by an intrusive military force.” On the other hand, Quiroga also recalled that, in the event that a real invasion is detected, the entire country has to act to defend the area, that is, a state cannot act alone. A Despite the above, The Supreme Court gave the green light to the SB4 law in Texas.

Texas has continued with its measures against undocumented immigrants. Photo:Texas Military Department Share

What SB4 says, the Texas immigration law

The United States Supreme Court had authorized the application of the SB4 law in Texas despite arguments from President Joe Biden's administration that it violates the exclusive authority of the federal government over immigration matters, but was finally blocked once again. For now, The law will remain blocked while the case continues in process in the appeals court, where arguments for and against will be heard.

It is worth remembering that SB4 authorizes state and local authorities to arrest migrants suspected of having crossed illegally and return them to Mexico, regardless of their country of origin and without intervention by US federal authorities.