It is worth noting that Violent clashes are becoming more frequentespecially when the Migrants and smugglers try to evade law enforcement. In addition to putting the safety of the agents at risk, interfere with the efforts to protect the United States’ borders.

Legal measures against CBP aggressors



The Federal Law 18 USC 111 makes assaulting or resisting arrest by a federal officer a felony. This legislation addresses assault, kidnapping and murder of federal officers.

The agency detailed that the Aggressions may include the use of hands, fists, feet, teeth, firearms, knives, vehicles, stones and any other object used with the intent to cause harm to officers while performing their duties. The injuries suffered by the officers are documented and are used in court proceedings to ensure that offenders face the maximum penalties provided by law.

Several Recent incidents exemplify violence against officers from the Border Patrol, as listed on the aforementioned website:

Incident at Santa Teresa Station : A man who tried to evade arrest attacked the officers and tried to bite them.

: A man who tried to evade arrest attacked the officers and tried to bite them. Attack at Santa Teresa Station :Another officer was forcibly removed from his all-terrain vehicle by an individual.

:Another officer was forcibly removed from his all-terrain vehicle by an individual. Lordsburg shooting: During an immigration stop, an agent was shot twice in the torso. Fortunately, the agent’s bulletproof vest stopped the bullets.

To meet these challenges, El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony S. Good launched a awareness campaign through social media. The main purpose is inform the public about the legal consequences of assaulting a federal agent.

In order to address this problem, The El Paso Sector Border Patrol works in collaboration with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to ensure that all perpetrators face justice.