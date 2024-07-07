According to the criteria of
- Flight attendants will give you a declaration form for CBP that you must complete to deliver to immigration authorities once you land.
- If you are authorized to use a automated passport control program, For example, Global Entry, the previous step will not be necessary as you can complete the process directly at the airport kiosks.
- Once you arrive at the airport, look for signs that say US Citizens and have your passport ready.
- The CBP officer may ask you questions such as your citizenship, the nature of your trip, and You must declare all the goods you purchased abroad.
- Considering the above point, a recommendation is to keep your receipts on hand and inform yourself about customs duties and taxes. Items that can be brought into the United States and those that are prohibited.
- CBP clarified that while There are tax exemptions for US citizens, It is mandatory to declare all purchases. If you have any questions, the immigration officer can answer them directly.
- After collecting your luggage, It is likely that authorities from the Department of Agriculture or CBP officials carry out a final check of your luggage to Check that you are not entering with prohibited objects such as plants, animals, food or contraband.
6 tips to consider before traveling abroad, according to CBP
You already know what the CBP recommendations if you return to the United States after having spent a stay abroad. But the entity also provided other recommendations before leaving the country:
- Don’t forget to bring your passport.
- Know the rules of the country you will be traveling to, including what items you will not be able to bring in.
- Check whether you need to apply for a visa or other type of document in addition to your passport.
- On the CBP website, under the Travel tab, you can find specific information about places where travel is not recommended due to advisories such as civil or political unrest and other types of risks.
- Make sure you understand the exchange rate and don’t carry too much cash.
- Notify your credit card company that you will be traveling abroad so that they can use your card.
