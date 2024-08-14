Every case that has to do with any of the United States border ports of entry is handled by the agents of the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBPfor its acronym in English) which has an innumerable number of workers in different sectors, and which In the last few hours he was the protagonist of a scandal.

According to the criteria of

A very important sector of its employees made a formal complaint about a situation they experienced and ended up receiving a large remuneration. According to the information provided by Reuters, Pregnant CBP workers sued the agency for having experienced an environment of retaliation and discrimination.

As a result, now CBP agreed to pay approximately $45 million in total to the more than 1,000 workers who were affected. for this reason, due to a legal agreement that will not be final until the end of September, but which involves prohibited actions by the entity.

The employees’ complaint was related to the fact that suffered major “work restrictions” that are illegalusing the fact that they were pregnant as a basis. They also claim that they were also required to stop carrying their firearms after having reported their respective pregnancies, as well as being required to re-qualify to carry them.

The United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)for its acronym in English) It was the entity to which the first claim was sent in 2016 with the first case regarding this situation, and Now he must finish giving the go-ahead for the agreement that they made on the million-dollar payment.

CBP has many female agents Photo:X @CBP Share

The CBP initiative that is part of the settlement of the lawsuit received

In addition to paying US$45,000,000 for the lawsuit due to retaliation against pregnant workers, they claim in Reuters that CBP has committed to improving its equal employment policies to ensure that pregnant agents and specialists are given the proper treatment.

In that sense, They show confidence and hope that these new policies will make CBP one of the model police agencies in terms of equal opportunities for pregnant employees, without marginalizing them or harming their respective careers as professionals within the organization.