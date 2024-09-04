According to the criteria of

As specified by the entity on its official website, CBP officers in Eagle Pass They carried out a control operation at the port of entrywith advanced technology and inspection techniques. The suspect vehicle, which I was trying to cross the borderwas selected for further inspection. The finding inside the vehicle It turned out to be more than significant and includes a variety of drugs with a total weight of approximately 588 pounds (267 kilograms).

Eagle Pass Port of Entry Director Pete Beattie told the portal about the operation in question. “Our frontline officers continue to maintain a firm watch and that dedication to the mission, coupled with effective use of technology, resulted in the interception of a significant amount of narcotics“, he noted.

The seizure of more than US$701,000 in narcotics represents a blow to drug trafficking networks and also demonstrates the effectiveness of the surveillance strategies employed by the entity, which carry the strong purpose of reducing the availability of drugs on the market and prevent its distribution in communities in the United States. In this sense, they fulfill their security role at the country’s borders.

Furthermore, it is important to mention that the Effective use of technology and training of officers in advanced inspection techniques are of utmost importance for the success of narcotics detection. For this reason, CBP continues to invest in tools and methods that improve the ability of effectively identify smuggling.