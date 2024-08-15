Back to school now It is a reality in many places in the United Statesbut not all is good news, since from the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) are warning about this increasingly common crime in which minors incur.

In Chicago, CBP officers, They discovered fake driving licenses inside packages that arrived from international mail in the O’Hare International Airport. As they highlighted, these documents are often used to falsifying the identity of young people who have not yet reached the age of majority.

Generally, young people use these documents to enter bars or buy alcohol. without having reached the required age of 21. Despite youthful unconsciousness, This can have important consequences for those who are caught with any of these fakes.

Since the beginning of August, CBP agents seized more than 40 shipments containing 1,020 licenses of falsified American driving licenses from all over the United States. The documentation was considered false due to lack of detail in fine lines and features that are not consistent with the original.

Explanations from CBP

The Director of Field Operations for the Office of Chicago Field, LaFonda D. Sutton-Burkeexplained: “Counterfeit driver’s licenses are used by young adults who have not yet reached the legal drinking age.”

On the other hand, They pointed out“Not to mention the criminal consequences, CBP’s interception of these IDs significantly reduces the chances of underage individuals purchasing alcohol and hopefully reduces the consequences of their actions, including fatal accidents.”

Finally, from CBP They explained why people buy fake IDsfrom being able to enter a bar being minor until most worrying activities such as identity theft, immigration crimes, smuggling and human trafficking.