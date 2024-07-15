The entry of undocumented migrants into the United States It became a very important problem that inevitably led to different political legislations that the government had to implement in response to different positions, while U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)for its acronym in English) works to stop this type of actionswhich occur repeatedly at the border.

Despite the high temperatures, according to the agency’s official website, All those involved are in good healthThey were found while Laredo Sector agents assigned to the Cotulla Station were carrying out their assigned tasks.

The migrants, all undocumented, They were from Mexico and Guatemala, and had no way to escape. According to the details provided, the compartment was closed. Authorities processed each of those involved according to their individual immigration status.

The authorities have already warned on more than one occasion that Undocumented immigrants are not advised to take part in this type of event.since they pose a high risk to their own health due to the marginal conditions in which they usually live in order to avoid being caught by the agents.

The other recent case that CBP warned about of undocumented immigrants on the Texas border

As President Joe Biden continues to take steps to combat the illegal entry of migrants into the United States, CBP continues to intercept different cases of this type of event, and a very common place for this is the Texas border: in addition to the one mentioned in this article, which occurred on July 12, there is also There is another record that was registered on the 9th of the same month.

On this occasion, which was very similar since those involved also tried to enter through a closed train, A total of 23 undocumented immigrants were foundwho believed the promises of human trafficking organisations. They were all rescued by the agents and, fortunately, found in good health.