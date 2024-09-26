According to the criteria of

The artificial intelligence program highlighted that Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) over time it has been considered one of the strictest airports regarding the immigration and customs control policies that CBP applies throughout the United States.

However, he also highlighted that there are other important ones at the national level, such as Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New Yorkwhere strict procedures have also been established. On the other hand, he highlighted that the perception of restrictions may vary depending on the immigration policies of the moment and the profile of the travelers.

It should be noted that ChatGPT makes estimates based on its databasebut this information can never replace the voice of an expert or what an authority indicates.

In this regard, the Manji Law law firm assures that it is difficult to estimate an exact number of how many people are taken to detention centers of immigrants in Georgia, since the federal government publishes this information after the fact and does not always reveal all the data. However, Freedom For Immigrants reported that Georgia is among the five states with the most migrants detained per day.

The lawyer site recommended that, if necessary, You can enter and use the online detainee locator program to find a loved one who you suspect or know has been detained in the state of Georgia.

Finally, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced that Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is also one of the busiest points in terms of passengers, since in the first half of 2023 more than 13.4 million people passed through its checkpoints, which positions it as one of the airports with the greatest challenges in terms of security and weapons detection.