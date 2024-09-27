The authorities of the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP)for its acronym in English), are in charge of maintaining security at all the country’s borders, that includes airports and, in that sense, there are some terminals that are considered among the strictest because even some American citizens are denied entry to the territory.

Considering the enormous collection of data to which it has access, it was decided to consult the artificial intelligence ChatGPT, Which are the airports where travelers are most commonly denied entry.

It is worth noting that this system developed by the OpenAI company has an important scope and is designed to resolve all types of doubts. However, their answers are estimates and can never replace the voice of an authority or expert. This was what he answered regarding the airport areas with the strictest CBP agents.

ChatGPT responded that There is no single airport in the United States that stands out as the most likely to deny entry to travelers and citizens Americans, as this varies depending on individual circumstances and specific situations.

Despite the above, he emphasized that some airports with a lot of international traffic, yes They have several reports related to entry problems for documentation and security reasons, and they are the following:

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), California

Furthermore, it is important to note that this is not a situation that has directly to do with the airport itself, but rather Denial of entry to the United States is usually related to documentation problemsfor having a criminal record or for having shown any suspicious activity.

Agents are required to maintain security at airports. Photo:X @CBP Share

Questions that CBP authorities will ask you when you arrive in the United States

ChatGPT artificial intelligence also shared that in airports CBP agents will be in charge of asking you a series of questions with the intention of guaranteeing security in the country. The Most common questions you may be asked as a foreigner that arrives in the United States are the following: