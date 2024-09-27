According to the criteria of
Considering the enormous collection of data to which it has access, it was decided to consult the artificial intelligence ChatGPT, Which are the airports where travelers are most commonly denied entry.
ChatGPT responded that There is no single airport in the United States that stands out as the most likely to deny entry to travelers and citizens Americans, as this varies depending on individual circumstances and specific situations.
Despite the above, he emphasized that some airports with a lot of international traffic, yes They have several reports related to entry problems for documentation and security reasons, and they are the following:
- John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York
- Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), California
Furthermore, it is important to note that this is not a situation that has directly to do with the airport itself, but rather Denial of entry to the United States is usually related to documentation problemsfor having a criminal record or for having shown any suspicious activity.
Questions that CBP authorities will ask you when you arrive in the United States
ChatGPT artificial intelligence also shared that in airports CBP agents will be in charge of asking you a series of questions with the intention of guaranteeing security in the country. The Most common questions you may be asked as a foreigner that arrives in the United States are the following:
- What is the purpose of your visit?
- How long do you plan to stay?
- Where will you stay?
- Do you have any valuables or large amounts of money?
- Do you bring food, plants or animals?
- Have you been to other countries recently?
- Are you bringing any prohibited items?
- What is your occupation?
