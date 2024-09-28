The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is in charge of entry controls at all airports in the country. Slow lines can occur due to several factors.such as passenger volume, airport infrastructure and the number of staff available.

CBP controls all documentation of US citizens and also migrants that arrive in the country. Therefore, we asked ChatGPT, which are the airports with the slowest lines. Artificial Intelligence named 5:

Miami International Airport (MIA): one of the busiest airports in terms of international traffic and with a large influx of flights arriving from Latin America. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) – One of the most congested airports in the world, and its international terminals often experience long wait times at CBP. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York: with arrivals from Europe, Asia and other parts of the world they generate long lines at checkpoints. Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR): Located in the New York metropolitan area, it is known for having long wait times at the CBP gate. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) – One of the largest in the US, also experiencing long wait times at CBP.

However, since ChatGPT, They assured that waiting times vary depending on the time of day, the season and the number of international flights that arrive simultaneously. They also recommended having the CBP One mobile application, which reports delays in real time.

Which airport is the largest in the United States



The AI ​​ensures that depending on the size of the airport, the longer the CBP delays will be. However, they also have more border patrol personnel, therefore it does not depend on a single factor.

Despite this, the busiest airport is not one of the slowest in CBP queuessince it is located in Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. In terms of passenger traffic, there are more than 100,000,000 passengers annually.