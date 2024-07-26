According to the criteria of

Within one of the truck’s wheelsthey found fentanyl powder that was quickly detected and confiscated. The second incident, with the vanthe opioid powder was inside the board. These two confiscations occurred on the same day, in the same step from Mexico to the United States.

As it often happens, a 25 year old man requested passage into the United States from Mexico and officers referred him to secondary inspection. Thanks to CBP scanning technology, he was alerted to the presence of these narcotics. The truck was carrying on its wheels 20 hidden packageswith a total of 48 pounds of fentanyl powder.

Hours later, a 31 year old woman that He was driving the truck requested admission to enter the country. As in the case of the truck, after an initial inspection, underwent a second reviewwhere through scanning it was revealed that he was carrying the drug on the boardThe woman was carrying 40 pounds of fentanyl powder that was quickly confiscated.

The two seizures that CBP made Photo:www.cbp.gov Share

What is purple fentanyl



The day after the arrests, Calexico Area Port Director, Rock Hunt, explained what this substance was“Criminal organizations employ strategic methods, such as smuggling brightly colored substances, like purple fentanyl powder, to attract younger people and maximize their profits.”

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid similar to morphinebut it is between 50 and 100 times more powerful, as indicated by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) from the United States.

Both drivers were handed over to the Homeland Security Investigations Office (ICE), where they remain detained. The vehicles and the drugs were seized by CBP agents.