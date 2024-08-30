El Paso.- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working at El Paso-area ports of entry logged multiple enforcement actions over the past 10 days. Activity included drug seizures, fugitive arrests, and multiple agricultural violations.

The largest drug seizure recorded during the period occurred on August 19 at the Ysleta Port of Entry. CBP officers operating under the recently announced Operation Apollo X seized 150 pounds (68 kilograms) of methamphetamine.

Operation Apollo was implemented in October 2023 and aims to stop the crossing of fentanyl across the southern border.

The seizure occurred shortly after 4 p.m. when an 18-year-old U.S. citizen entered the port from Mexico driving a 2011 Dodge Journey. CBP officers in the primary inspection area selected the vehicle for a secondary scan using the Z-Portal X-ray scanner, which revealed numerous anomalies in the vehicle’s appearance. A CBP narcotics detection dog searched the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

CBP officers continued their examination and located 129 packages of methamphetamine in the door panels, roof, floor, and rear bumper of the car. The driver was arrested and turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In addition to this drug load, CBP officers in the area also made additional seizures of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana during this period.

With an arrest warrant

CBP officers encountered 26 National Crime Information Center (NCIC) fugitives who were wanted by law enforcement. The NCIC arrests included individuals wanted on a variety of charges including sexual exploitation of a minor, fraud, drug charges, theft, and more.

CBP agriculture specialists also imposed $3,125 in fines on 12 individuals who were caught transporting prohibited agricultural products from Mexico into the United States. The seized items included pork, mangoes, pomegranates, and live plants. The public is reminded to declare all products acquired abroad to CBP upon entry. If an item is declared and found to be prohibited, it can generally be abandoned without consequence or fine.

CBP officers seized two handguns and multiple rounds of ammunition during the period. They also recorded several intellectual property rights violations and confiscated more than $90,000 in unreported currency during this period.

Subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to federal or state authorities for processing.