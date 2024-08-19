In the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP)for its acronym in English) are in charge of all the procedures that occur at the ports of entry to the country, and there they carry out several Major seizures of illegal substances that are trying to be smuggled in, such as happened in the last few hours in Texas.

Through its official website, CBP reported that, on August 15, seized a total of US$302,602which translates into 1,219,183,458 Colombian pesos, of a cocaine shipment at the Veterans International Bridgewhich were intercepted from a 1996 Volvo truck during a secondary inspection required by officers.

The cargo consisted of just over 9 kilograms of cocaine divided into 10 packages that were hidden inside the vehicle, and were discovered by the agency’s canine unit using a non-intrusive inspection system. The driver was arrested by special agents of Homeland Security Investigations and a criminal investigation was initiated.

As for the cargo, along with the vehicle and other items such as a gun, magazines and ammunitionwas confiscated by officers in a new successful procedure that the entity boasts through its main communication channel.

The packages that were seized by CBP in Texas Photo:CBP Share

CBP reports on illegality of cocaine in the United States

These types of large-scale seizures once again make clear the position of CBP agents, who report on their official page and make it clear that It is completely prohibited to enter the United States with cocaine leaveswhatever the reason for that attempt.

“It is illegal to bring coca leaves into the United States for any purpose, including making tea or chewing.“Cocaine is a Schedule II narcotic and is derived from coca leaves and is grown in Bolivia, Peru, and Colombia,” CBP said in response. “It also created a Drug Enforcement Administration Resource Guide detailing all the illegalities in this regard.”