Through the US government careers page a vacancy to serve as Deputy Chief Legal Counsel, job opportunity that is available in San Diego, California.
The vacancy also highlights that you will likely need to do some periodic travel and that This is a full-time, permanent job.
In general terms, it is specified that the tasks to be performed in this position are:
- Provide legal advice and representation to CBP on matters relating to its activities and functions at ports of entry.
- Provide ethical advice and represent CBP in administrative hearings before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Merit Systems Protection Board, the Federal Labor Relations Authority, among others.
- Conduct legal investigations and enforce laws, regulations, decisions and guidance across the CBP portfolio, including customs and admissibility.
- Support the Department of Justice as an advisor to the agency in civil and criminal actions.
- Develop and provide legal training to CBP managers and employees related to their activities and functions.
General Requirements to Become a CBP Attorney
Because it is a qualified position, specific requirements must be met to become Chief Deputy Legal Counsel at CBP:
- Must be a US citizen.
- You must be a graduate of a full course of study at a law school accredited by the American Bar Association.
- Must be an active member in good standing of the bar of a U.S. territory.
- Males must be registered with the Selective Service.
- Your primary residence must be in the United States for at least three of the last five years.
- Pass a background investigation that includes a drug test.
