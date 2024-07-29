If you are interested in developing a career in the Department of Homeland Security, specifically in the Customs and Border Protection Office, (CBPfor its acronym in English), this opportunity may be for you. Although, strict requirements must be metSpecifically, this search is aimed at lawyers.

Through the US government careers page a vacancy to serve as Deputy Chief Legal Counsel, job opportunity that is available in San Diego, California.

The vacancy also highlights that you will likely need to do some periodic travel and that This is a full-time, permanent job.

In general terms, it is specified that the tasks to be performed in this position are:

Provide legal advice and representation to CBP on matters relating to its activities and functions at ports of entry.

Provide ethical advice and represent CBP in administrative hearings before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Merit Systems Protection Board, the Federal Labor Relations Authority, among others.

Conduct legal investigations and enforce laws, regulations, decisions and guidance across the CBP portfolio, including customs and admissibility.

Support the Department of Justice as an advisor to the agency in civil and criminal actions.

Develop and provide legal training to CBP managers and employees related to their activities and functions.

To apply for the position you must be a licensed attorney.

General Requirements to Become a CBP Attorney

Because it is a qualified position, specific requirements must be met to become Chief Deputy Legal Counsel at CBP: