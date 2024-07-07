If you are seeking employment and have a high commitment to the security of the United States, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) may have a job for you. Learn about the requirements and how much the salary is.

According to the criteria of

Through its official employment page, the CBP announced that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), is looking for people who want to help protect American interests and work together to prevent terrorism, secure borders and the transportation system.

In addition, The people chosen will have to carry out tasks ranging from protecting the president and other dignitaries to enforcing and administering immigration laws, safeguarding cyberspace, and ensuring resilience to disasters.

The government entity is offering a salary ranging from US$39,576 to US$108,733 per year. However, as an added benefit, he noted that a fully trained CBP officer can earn up to $45,000 in overtime pay, on top of his or her starting salary.

Additionally, in certain locations, CBP may offer recruiting incentives that include an additional 25 percent to your salary during the first four years. This is available in:

Calexico

Otay Mesa

San Francisco

San Ysidro

Tecate

Jackman

Grand Portage

Raymond

Dunseith

Pembina

Oroville

Agents must perform several of their activities in the field. Photo:YouTube US Customs and Border Protection Share

Requirements to work for CBP

If you feel that you meet the criteria and skills, then you can apply to work for CBP. However, it is important to mention that These types of jobs are only available to United States citizens.

Another requirement that must be met is to pass a drug test. He or she must also demonstrate competency in the use of firearms and must complete a one-year probationary period prior to his or her initial permanent federal appointment.

Available positions can be filled in various parts of the United States. according to the needs of the agency, although they clarified that these are not remote jobs and that it will be necessary to be available for occasional travel.

Also consider that It is a part-time job comprehensive which may include shift rotation, special assignments and overtime on a regular and recurring basis.

If you are already working for CBP and are looking for a new opportunity, This vacancy is also an option, for which you must submit your application to the Field Operations Office.