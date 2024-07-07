According to the criteria of
In addition, The people chosen will have to carry out tasks ranging from protecting the president and other dignitaries to enforcing and administering immigration laws, safeguarding cyberspace, and ensuring resilience to disasters.
The government entity is offering a salary ranging from US$39,576 to US$108,733 per year. However, as an added benefit, he noted that a fully trained CBP officer can earn up to $45,000 in overtime pay, on top of his or her starting salary.
Additionally, in certain locations, CBP may offer recruiting incentives that include an additional 25 percent to your salary during the first four years. This is available in:
- Calexico
- Otay Mesa
- San Francisco
- San Ysidro
- Tecate
- Jackman
- Grand Portage
- Raymond
- Dunseith
- Pembina
- Oroville
Requirements to work for CBP
If you feel that you meet the criteria and skills, then you can apply to work for CBP. However, it is important to mention that These types of jobs are only available to United States citizens.
Another requirement that must be met is to pass a drug test. He or she must also demonstrate competency in the use of firearms and must complete a one-year probationary period prior to his or her initial permanent federal appointment.
Available positions can be filled in various parts of the United States. according to the needs of the agency, although they clarified that these are not remote jobs and that it will be necessary to be available for occasional travel.
Also consider that It is a part-time job comprehensive which may include shift rotation, special assignments and overtime on a regular and recurring basis.
If you are already working for CBP and are looking for a new opportunity, This vacancy is also an option, for which you must submit your application to the Field Operations Office.
