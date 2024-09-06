A Unusual discovery occurred a few days ago when the Customs and Border Protection Office United States Customs Enforcement (CBP), They conducted a routine inspection on a woman attempting to cross through the San Luis Area Port in the state of Arizona.

A woman She was driving a van accompanied by her minor childrenbut they instantly noticed something strange and referred them for a secondary inspection. Once there, Officers used technology to search the Kia carwhich together with a canine unit, They warned about the presence of narcotics.

CBP agents They extracted eight packages hidden in the tires. Four of the packages contained Nearly 54,000 blue fentanyl pills and the other four packages contained approximately 9 pounds of methamphetamineThe estimated value of all the narcotics is US$195,000.

Quickly, The drugs and the vehicle were confiscated by officers.As for the children he brought with him, one 11 and the other 9 years oldwere turned over to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office. While the woman was referred to the Homeland Security Investigations Division of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The incredible discovery in the wheels of a van Photo:CBP

Statements from CBP officers

After the arrest, the port director of Saint Louis, Chris Leonconfirmed: “The seizures highlight how drug trafficking organisations exploit children as part of their business.” This practice, unfortunately, It is becoming more and more common.

Then, assured: “Our CBP officers remain vigilant on America’s front lines and dedicated to keeping these deadly drugs out of our communities.” They concluded by commenting that theirCharges will be brought against the woman and they will continue to investigate where these narcotics come from.