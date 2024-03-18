call to recruit GS-11 level Border Agentswith an attractive salary and benefits for those interested in being part of the mission of protecting the country's borders and safeguarding national security. United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) threw a with an attractive salary and benefits for those interested in being part of the mission of protecting the country's borders and safeguarding national security.

The functions of CBP Border Agents cover various areas, from preventing illegal entries to humanitarian assistance. Their responsibilities include patrolling land and sea borders to detect and prevent the illegal entry of people and contraband, as well as operating checkpoints on highways and ports of entry to verify traveler documentation and collaborating with other law and order agencies. to combat organized crime.

One of the most notable aspects of this call is the salary offered to those who get the position, which requires prior law enforcement or military experience, as well as one year of specialized experience at the GS-9 level. In addition to the base salary, a recruitment incentive of US$20,000 is offered for those agents who successfully complete the academy, with an additional US$10,000 for those who complete three years in a location that is difficult to cover.

What benefits does CBP offer for experienced law enforcement officers?

CBP Assistant Commissioner for Human Resources Andrea Bright emphasized in a statement, which was cited by Telemundothe expansion of opportunities for experienced law enforcement officersunderscoring the importance of their contribution to the national security mission.

CBP fulfills the task of protecting the country from potential threats Photo:CBP Share

In addition to its competitive salary and the incentives already mentioned, the CBP offers benefits such as health insurance, retirement plan, and development opportunities professional and growth within the agency.

For those interested in applying for the position, it is recommended that you visit the website to learn more, apply online, attend recruiting events, or contact a recruiter for more details about this job opportunity.