The site then states that the offer is available for the following locations within the southern state of Texas:
- Big Bend Sector, Texas: Presidio Station, Van Horn Station, Sanderson Station, Alpine Station, Sierra Blanca Station, Marfa Station
- Del Rio Sector, Texas: Del Rio Station, Bracketville Station, Comstock Station, Eagle Pass North Station, Eagle Pass South Station, Carrizo Springs Station, Uvalde Station
- El Paso Texas Sector: Alamogordo Station, Clint Station, Deming Station, El Paso Station, Fort Hancock Station, Las Cruces Station, Lordsburg Station, Santa Teresa Station, Ysleta Station
- Laredo Texas Sector: Laredo South Station, Cotulla Station, Hebbronville Station, Laredo West Station, Freer Station, Laredo North Station, Zapata Station
- Rio Grande Valley Sector, Texas: Rio Grande City Station, Fort Brown Station, McAllen Station, Brownsville Station, Falfurrias Station, Weslaco Station, Kingsville Station, Harlingen Station
The vacancy also clarifies that If the target locations have no vacancies at the time of your final offerit is possible that you are offered a destination station in another geographic location within the country.
Requirements to apply for CBP employment in Texas
The offer published on the official website of the United States government highlights that to apply you must meet the requirements mentioned in the following list:
- Be a US citizen
- Firearms Proficiency (you will be required to carry a firearm)
- Serve a one-year probationary period during the first year of your federal appointment
- Pass the U.S. Border Patrol Academy course in Artesia, New Mexico
- Have physically resided in the United States or its protectorates for at least three of the last five years (you may apply for a waiver)
- Possess a valid driver’s license
