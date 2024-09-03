Through the official government website for searching for state jobs, Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) posted a vacancy for the position of Border Patrol agent in the state of Texaswith certain requirements to meet and an offer of salary between US$48,809 and US$87,838 per year.

Available to US citizens, nationals or those who owe allegiance to the country, the offer posted on the website USAJobs indicates that the position may include rotating shifts, assignments and overtime on a regular and recurring basis and requires the ability to speak and read SpanishSo as in english. However, the agents They will receive training to master the Spanish language at the academyso it is not mandatory to master both languages ​​perfectly before get the job.

The site then states that the offer is available for the following locations within the southern state of Texas:

Big Bend Sector, Texas: Presidio Station, Van Horn Station, Sanderson Station, Alpine Station, Sierra Blanca Station, Marfa Station

Del Rio Sector, Texas: Del Rio Station, Bracketville Station, Comstock Station, Eagle Pass North Station, Eagle Pass South Station, Carrizo Springs Station, Uvalde Station

El Paso Texas Sector: Alamogordo Station, Clint Station, Deming Station, El Paso Station, Fort Hancock Station, Las Cruces Station, Lordsburg Station, Santa Teresa Station, Ysleta Station

Laredo Texas Sector: Laredo South Station, Cotulla Station, Hebbronville Station, Laredo West Station, Freer Station, Laredo North Station, Zapata Station

Rio Grande Valley Sector, Texas: Rio Grande City Station, Fort Brown Station, McAllen Station, Brownsville Station, Falfurrias Station, Weslaco Station, Kingsville Station, Harlingen Station

The vacancy also clarifies that If the target locations have no vacancies at the time of your final offerit is possible that you are offered a destination station in another geographic location within the country.

Requirements to apply for CBP employment in Texas

The offer published on the official website of the United States government highlights that to apply you must meet the requirements mentioned in the following list: