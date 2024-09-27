If you are a international traveler planning to apply for one of the Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), it is essential that you are aware of the imminent increase in application fees. Starting October 1st, The application fee will be US$120which represents the first increase since 2008.

According to the entity on its official website, this increase in rates is not simply an administrative adjustment, but is intended to finance substantial improvements in the entity’s customer service. The new rates will allow the agency implement advanced technologies, optimize processes and expand services to more ports on the northern border. This investment seeks not only to facilitate entry into the United States, but also ensure the process is more efficient and safe for all travelers.

An important aspect to consider is that, under the new regulations, applicants under 18 years of age will not have to pay the fee if one of your parents or legal guardian is a member of the program or are simultaneously applying for membership in NEXUS, SENTRI or Global Entry. This exemption is a benefit that helps encourage inclusion of families in trusted traveler programs.

The rates for the various trusted traveler programs are also undergoing changes. For him SENTRI programwhich allows expedited entry into the United States for low-risk travelers, the fee structure will change from “a la carte” at a uniform rate of US$120which will be charged in full at the time of submitting each request. This change aims to simplify the process and facilitate rate management.

As to NEXUSa joint program between CBP and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the rate will increase from US$50 to US$120. Finally, the program Global Entrywhich provides expedited access to pre-approved travelers at U.S. airports and other points of entry, will also see an increase in its rate, going from US$100 to US$120. This increase is part of an effort to modernize and improve the traveler experience.