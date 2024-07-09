If you plan to enter the United States by land, It is important to be informed about the items considered prohibited. Well, although they may seem harmless, The authorities will confiscate them and may launch an investigation. In this regard, the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) issued the following warning.

According to the criteria of

Officials at the port of entry in the Laredo, Texas, field office issued a reminder to the traveling public that It is not possible to enter US territory with containers of hydrofluorocarbonalso known as HFC or Freon gas.

They explained that the importation of this product is restricted and that, If you want to enter it, it will be necessary to process a permit special commercial, in addition to meeting strict requirements.

The warning came after Several undeclared containers of Freon were found in a passenger vehicle, according to the official website. It should be noted that Freon gas is usually used as the standard refrigerant. in many air conditioning units in vehicles.

On the subject, the director of field operations, Donald Kusser, responsible for the office in Laredo, said: “We would like to strongly remind the traveling public not to bring Freon canisters from Mexico.as this is contrary to current federal law and may result in fines or vehicle seizure. Even in a federal prosecution.”

CBP reminded that, as of January 1, 2022, the rules from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), prohibit anyone from importing regulated HFC products in bulk. The only exception is if a specific consumption or application allowance issued by the agency is used.

Consider that If you do not comply with the rules you will face a fine Failure to declare the item and vehicle used to commit the offence could result in seizure.

The entry of freon gas is prohibited. Photo:cbp.gov Share

The importance of not introducing HFC products into the United States

CBP recalled that the reason why it is not possible to enter Freon gas into the United States is related to the laws of a variety of federal agencies, including the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act and the Clean Air Act banning the import of HFCs.

According to EPA restrictions, HFCs are potent greenhouse gases which cause climate change. As already mentioned, in the case of freon gas, it is usually used in applications such as refrigeration, air conditioning, building insulation, fire extinguishing systems and aerosols.

Nevertheless, are a major risk to global warmingsince these types of products can be hundreds or thousands of times more potent than carbon dioxide. Considering the above, No person may sell or distribute any type of HFC regulated that has been imported illegally.