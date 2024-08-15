Considering the large number of people who are in central or northern Mexico and request an appointment every day through the CBP One application, many myths have been generated regarding How to increase your chances of getting an interview. Authorities ask not to fall for scams and, on the contrary, They provided three recommendations.

The application of the United States Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP)for its acronym in English), is available as a free download for iOS and Android devices. Through this, foreigners have the possibility of carry out an advance registration in order to be able to appear before the immigration authorities.

At the moment This platform is the only tool available for migrants who do not qualify for other options, such as a visa, can legally enter the United States and then apply for asylum, for example.

However, due to the high demand, many people have reported that the waiting times are quite long. Therefore, it is worth knowing the CBP recommendations to increase your chances of getting an interview.

If you want to improve your chances of getting a date, these are the three tricks you can apply:

Make sure you register with accurate information. Please be very careful when creating your account in the application, as an error in your information could mean a delay or rejection. Share your ID. This can be your passport or some other photo ID that shows your personal information. Always use the same register. It is a mistake to believe that deleting and adding your registration again, or creating multiple accounts, will give you a better chance of getting an appointment. In fact, this can work against you.

The CBP One app is free to access.

6 Circumstances That Won’t Help You Get an Appointment at CBP One

According to CBP authorities, The best way to increase your chances of getting an appointment is to simply conduct your registration the right way.The agency also clarified that the following circumstances will not be an incentive for an earlier interview to be scheduled.