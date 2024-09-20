Migrating to the United States is the desire of many people, but doing it through the official application of the Customs and Border Protection Office, from the Office of Customs and Border Protection, CBP Onecan be a cumbersome process. To do this, people will have to Request an appointment at one of the ports of entry that the application offers.

According to the criteria of

It is worth noting that the bot responds with estimates based on its database, but this will never replace official information or the voice of an expert. When consulted, ChatGPT highlighted these two crossings:

The Step : It is one of the largest and busiest crossings, with several international bridges, such as the Bridge of the Americas (Puente Libre) and the Ysleta-Zaragoza Bridge. Speed ​​may depend on daily traffic volume.

: It is one of the largest and busiest crossings, with several international bridges, such as the Bridge of the Americas (Puente Libre) and the Ysleta-Zaragoza Bridge. Speed ​​may depend on daily traffic volume. Brownsville: less congested than Laredo or El Paso, but can vary depending on the day. In eastern Mexico, in the city of Heroica Matamoros.

Artificial intelligence responded about ports of entry. Photo:CBP / iStock Share

How to get an appointment at CBP One

If you are interested in getting an appointment at any of the border crossings in the United States, you will have to follow certain mandatory steps. However, it should be noted that CBP officially assures that there is no exact wait time to get an appointment, but it varies depending on each case.

Once you have downloaded the free app on Android or iOS, You will need to create your account and enter all the registration dataupload a photo in real time and activate geolocation, to be directed to the nearest port of entry, if your application is approved.